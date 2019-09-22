Penn State didn't even take the field this weekend, but still climbed up in the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 12 in the poll, one spot from last week.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the poll, with Ohio State (5), Wisconsin (8), Penn State (12), Iowa (14), Michigan (20) and Michigan State (25).

The entire top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

13. Iowa

15. California

16. Boise State

17. Washington

18. Virginia

19. Utah

20. Michigan

21. USC

22. UCF

23. Texas A&M

24. Kansas State

25. Michigan State