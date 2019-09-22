Penn State didn't even take the field this weekend, but still climbed up in the AP Poll.
The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 12 in the poll, one spot from last week.
Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the poll, with Ohio State (5), Wisconsin (8), Penn State (12), Iowa (14), Michigan (20) and Michigan State (25).
The entire top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Wisconsin
9. Florida
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Penn State
13. Oregon
13. Iowa
15. California
16. Boise State
17. Washington
18. Virginia
19. Utah
20. Michigan
21. USC
22. UCF
23. Texas A&M
24. Kansas State
25. Michigan State