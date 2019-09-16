Let’s be frank, Penn State needs to close out games better.

It was a major issue last season for the Nittany Lions. They seemed unable to finish off games, giving up leads and letting teams back into games.

As the ball hit the ground and as the clock hit 0:00, Penn State escaped with the win, but it was a situation that it shouldn’t have been in.

The Nittany Lions were gifted an opportunity when Pitt attempted a field goal with four minutes to go down by seven.

The Panthers only had one more timeout at that point, so Penn State could have easily ran out the clock and walked out with a win.

But that wasn’t the case.

Questionable play calls, especially a deep ball on 3rd and short, led to Pitt getting the ball back and getting another shot to tie the game.

Pitt had plenty of time on the clock, largely because Penn State didn’t let the play clock run out on plays. It snapped the ball with 10 seconds left on a handful of occasions.

There are plenty of other reasons why Pitt hung around and get another chance at the end.

Areas on both sides of the ball need improvement, as is the case most of the time.

A lot of those things may be difficult to control during a game and require a lot of effort to try and fix.

But there’s plenty of things Penn State can fix that are easy. The Nittany Lions can start with more logical play calling, proper clock management.

We’re entering Big Ten play now. For most teams, a chance to score with two minutes to go may lead to a tie game.

As the competition gets tougher, Penn State has to improve in these areas, ones that they can control.

Yeah, 10 seconds on a play clock may not seem like a lot, it could end up giving the opponent a full extra minute. That could be the difference and losing.

Last season, Penn State blew too many leads.

Appalachian State, Ohio State, Michigan State. All games that could have had easy conclusions. Instead, they were dramatic conclusions, with two of them leading to a loss.

While improvement in on the field play will help with that, better clock management would immediately pay dividends.