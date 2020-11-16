From the first drive in Lincoln, Penn State looked like it was in for a long day Saturday.

The Nittany Lions eventually fell 30-23 to Nebraska to lose their fourth straight affair to start the 2020 season.

Now looking at a .500 record at best before its seeded Big Ten game at the end of the year, here are Penn State’s worst plays from its most recent loss.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost didn’t take any time getting his offense going in the Cornhuskers’ home-opener against the Nittany Lions.

New starting quarterback Luke McCaffrey facilitated a hurry-up offense on Nebraska’s first drive as the Penn State defense struggled to keep up.

On this particular play, Penn State’s front seven forced the freshman McCaffrey out of the pocket and — for a split second — looked as though they were going to successfully stall the Huskers’ early momentum.

After separating himself from the white jerseys in front of him at the beginning of the play, McCaffrey scurried to his right and was unchallenged as he threw a dart to tight end Austin Allen.

Allen fought through contact to put the Big Red in Penn State territory, with the drive eventually resulting in an early touchdown for the winless Nebraska program.

Like many times before this season, Sean Clifford disappointed throughout his appearance Saturday.

The redshirt junior threw just eight passes before being pulled in the second quarter, with one of his attempts gifting an interception to the Nebraska defense.

On a rare play where the offensive line was actively resisting the Cornhusker defensive line, Clifford threw a quick ball to star wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Well, he meant to.

It was obvious Clifford and Dotson weren’t on the same page when the ball was thrown, and Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt took advantage.

Taylor-Britt took the inaccurate pass to the Penn State 15-yard line before being pushed out of bounds, setting up his team’s offense in favorable field position still early in the first quarter.

Clifford would finish 5-for-8 with just 37 passing yards before being sidelined in favor of Will Levis.

Penn State’s defensive woes didn’t end in the first quarter, as Brent Pry’s squad was again on the receiving end of a large play just seconds into the second period.

Nebraska ran a jet sweep with wide receiver Zavier Betts, as the Nittany Lion defense rushed four from its defensive line.

Betts pushed horizontally before weaving his way into a hole and running in a straight line to the end zone for the Huskers’ second touchdown of the day.

Penn State’s defensive backs failed to make an impact on the play, with defensive end Jayson Oweh giving the largest effort to take down Betts — pursuing him all the way to pay dirt as other white jerseys let up.

The score put the Nittany Lions in a two-touchdown deficit less than a minute into the second quarter and forced James Franklin to adjust his game plan early.

Coming into this matchup, there were rumblings of a potential quarterback battle after Clifford underperformed against Maryland a week ago.

Those talks came to fruition in the second quarter against Nebraska.

Clifford made the wrong read on a run-pass option, failing to realize Cornhusker safety Deontai Williams was watching his each and every move from the right side.

Williams quickly took down the quarterback on a sack that would have resulted in a third-and-long for an already-struggling offensive unit.

Except the ball came loose.

Clifford failed to secure the football as Williams managed to poke it loose near the 30-yard line, and the safety picked it up himself to waltz into the end zone.

Williams’ scoop-and-score gave Nebraska its third touchdown of the day in less than 19 minutes of action.

And this was the breaking point for Franklin, as he pulled Clifford directly after this fumble and allowed Levis to take over for the rest of the game.

Once looking like its fate was already sealed, Penn State had a heartbeat late in the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions were down by just seven points as they attempted a fourth-and-goal opportunity from the 13-yard line in the waning seconds of their second road game.

Levis dropped back in the pocket as the Nebraska defense rushed five, forcing the quarterback to make a quick read to get the ball out and save the game.

But he didn’t.

Levis was met with a wrap from Cornhusker defensive lineman Ben Stille, and somehow made a last ditch effort before pounding the dirt.

The ball sputtered before dropping near the 7-yard line, as Penn State’s hopes for a statement comeback win were stunted.

Levis finished 14-for-31 for 219 passing yards, while also picking up 61 yards on the ground.

