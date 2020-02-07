Phil Trautwein doesn’t have that Penn State connection that many coaches do.

He grew up in New Jersey, played college football at Florida, and previously coached at Davidson and Boston College.

But Trautwein has dreamed of ending up in Happy Valley — a dream that started almost 20 years ago.

The new offensive line coach wanted to play for the Nittany Lions, but there was one problem. The Nittany Lions didn’t want him.

“Believe it or not, I love Penn State. Kid from New Jersey. I actually wanted an offer from Penn State,” Trautwein said. “If I would’ve gotten one, I would’ve come here.”

He didn’t get that offer, and ended up at Florida. His unique experience is one that he feels can relate to the current players, increasing the bond of the room.

“I think he's got a story that is attractive to our current players and also to recruits,” James Franklin said. “[He] was not a highly recruited guy, goes to Florida, wins two National Championships, starts for multiple years at left tackle, doesn't get drafted, finds a way to play in the NFL for five years, gets into coaching, trains under a tree, an O-line tree that I respect, and has had success.”

His desire to come to Penn State made it easy for him to accept the position.

Franklin has always talked about how he doesn’t want his staff to move laterally, or move down. It doesn’t seem like Franklin is too worried about that.

“You talk about a guy that wanted to come to Penn State, didn't get a Penn State offer, from our region, which I don't think is the end-all, be-all, but does help. You have a guy from your region,” Franklin said. “The likelihood of stability increases, where if you hire a guy who's from New Mexico and something in that region opens up and it's closer to home, it makes it more challenging, so that factors in.”

The journey and the success that brought him to Penn State has made him the coach that he is.

It was easy for Trautwein to accept, and it probably wasn’t hard for Penn State to offer.

“There’s going to be a lot of people that doubt you, and that’s what drives me every day,” Trautwein said. “I’m relatively young in this profession, but I’ve been in their shoes, I know what they’re going through, and I have that mindset that I want to be the best o-line coach in the country, and I want to have the best o-line in the country.”

He had plenty of success at Florida, winning two National Championships.

At that time, the Gators were at the top of the College Football world, so it may have been hard for Trautwein to get an opportunity.

That is also an area where he hopes he can relate with the current team.

“[I’m] just a coach and a former player that’s been in their situation, was someone that was told they would never play at the University of Florida, that would never be good enough,” Trautwein said. “But I ended up doing the little things that make you great. All the no talent stuff. I can relate to the players in that aspect, and that I can help them to reach the goal of the NFL, that I was able to do.”

Trautwein takes over on a team with plenty of personality.

His days at Florida have made him ready for whatever the Nittany Lions throw at him.

“I had to deal with a lot of different guys, and I had to help control it,” Trautwein said. “Me and Tim [Tebow] had to make sure everyone was happy and try to stop any fires before they happened. I could write a book about all of the stuff I had to see, but that built me, understanding leadership and being able to lead.”

His experiences have given him credibility, which now becomes very important.

He is trying to get the line to buy in to the changes he wants to make, and with his success, he should have no problem doing that.

“For me, it’s not that hard because I’ve been through out, so I’m just trying to get a plan…” Trautwein said. “Just getting them to believe in it is the first thing, when they do it and feel it. Just watching them hit the sled and I called them and said ‘how do you feel?’ and they were ‘we just feel more powerful. We just feel like we’re using our legs and are able to drive through contact.’”

“They’re feeling it and seeing it, and when they do they’re going to do the extra things and understand, and that has already started to happen.”

Trautwein isn’t coming in to make wholesale changes, but there are plenty of things he wants to address.

He mentioned that there are plenty of positives, but that there are “some things that I want to fix. Just part of the game, punching. They have a good base.”

The progress has already been seen, but Trautwein doesn’t want to just improve.

He wants the unit to be the best.

“If we want to win the Joe Moore award, which is the best o-line in the country…” Trautwein said, “We have to be fundamentally sound.”

It’s been a long time, but Trautwein is ready to make an impact at the school he’s always dreamed of attending.

“For me, it wasn’t Boston College, it wasn’t Syracuse, it wasn’t Maryland. It was Penn State,” Trautwein said. “Penn State was that school kids from South Jersey wanted to go to.”