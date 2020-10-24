ESPN's College Gameday is set to be back in State College for the fourth time in as many years for Penn State's Halloween matchup with Ohio State.

The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Ohio State is coming off a win over Nebraska on Saturday, while Penn State lost to Indiana.

Penn State is the only school to have College Gameday come to its campus each of the last four years.

Fans will not be permitted to attend College Gameday due to COVID-19 protocols, per a release sent out by the university.