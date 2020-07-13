Despite the status of the college football season being in doubt, Micah Parsons received another preseason honor on Monday.

The junior linebacker was one of 90 players named to the Bednarik Trophy watch list.

The Bednarik Trophy has been given to the national defensive player of the year since 1995.

Parsons was named the Big Ten's linebacker of the year last season on the way to being named a consensus All-American by the NCAA and a first team All-Big Ten selection.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

NFL Fantasy Football | Which former Penn State players should you draft? A number of former Penn State players have made their impact once reaching the NFL and many …