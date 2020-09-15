After an abysmal night on the ground for Saquon Barkley that saw him rush for just six yards on 15 attempts, OJ Simpson took to twitter to defend the running back and criticize the Giants’ offensive line.

The former Heisman Trophy winner said that neither himself, Barry Sanders or Walter Payton could have gained yards in the Monday night game with how much pressure Barkley faced in the backfield.

Simpson also said Barkley could use a fullback to help him out.

He goes on to compare his coaches and offensive lineman along with those of Sanders and Payton to New York’s, calling the Giants’ offensive line soft.

