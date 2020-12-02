Penn State is fresh off its first win of the season and will look to make it two straight wins against Rutgers Saturday.

The Nittany Lions come into the game with a 1-5 record, while the Scarlet Knights sit at 2-4 with hopes of defeating Penn State for the first time since 1988.

James Franklin discussed a number of topics following Penn State’s practice Wednesday night.

Trace’s first touchdown

While Penn State concluded its practice at the Lasch Building Wednesday, a former Nittany Lion was making waves at Heinz Field.

WIth Lamar Jackson and a number of Baltimore Ravens players on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, Robert Griffin III started at quarterback for the Ravens Wednesday night in a game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving.

Trace McSorley was the back-up and eventually entered the game in the fourth quarter for Baltimore as the Ravens’ offense was struggling, putting up just seven points against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

And on his second drive in the game, McSorley gave the Ravens life.

The quarterback hit Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown pass to bring the Ravens within one score.

He threw it on a dime

McSorley finished his first NFL appearance 2-for-6 with 77 yards, a touchdown and 16 yards on three carries.

Franklin was alerted of the former Nittany Lion quarterback’s achievements just prior to his press conference and wasn’t surprised at all.

“It’s just like I told the Ravens, it’s just like I told everyone else, he’s just one of those guys that’s gonna find a way,” Franklin said. “He’s a winner, he did it in high school, he did it in college, so it doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s doing it again. Nothing with that guy surprises me one bit.”

A developing quarterback dynamic

While McSorley was making personal history at Heinz Field, Penn State continues to have a developing situation at the quarterback position.

Sean Clifford is the expected starter for Penn State when the Nittany Lions take on Rutgers Saturday after he led the Nittany Lions to their first victory of the season last Saturday against Michigan.

Clifford finished the game 17-for-28 for 163 yards as well as 73 yards rushing on nine carries, including a touchdown.

Most importantly, however, Clifford didn’t turn the ball over, which is something the second year starter has struggled with this season.

As Franklin has mentioned before, Will Levis is also expected to see time at quarterback, as he features in the “Falcon package.”

Levis ran the ball six times for 25 yards and one touchdown last Saturday against Michigan.

“They both played and they both did some good things in critical moments,” Franklin said. “We’re going to need that again and continue to protect the football. We don’t really want a quarterback controversy, you don’t really want a situation where you’re having to go back and forth because that obviously means somethings not going [well].”

Despite the two quarterbacks both being featured — and, at one point this season, each being benched for the other — Franklin says Clifford and Levis continue to support each other.

“It’s been challenging at times, but I think they both have handled it really well,” Franklin said. “The thing that helps is they have a pretty close relationship.”

Running back by committee

Following a 134-yard performance that earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, running back Keyvone Lee has turned some heads in Happy Valley.

Lee entered the season as the fourth-string running back. But following a medical retirement from Journey Brown and a season-ending injury to Noah Cain, Lee was thrust into a prominent role in Penn State’s running back rotation.

Starting running back Devyn Ford missed the second half of Penn State’s game against Iowa with an injury and was not available against Michigan due to a death in his family.

This made Lee the feature back in just his sixth career college game.

While Lee took advantage of the opportunity, Franklin made it clear Wednesday Ford will be back Saturday and the Nittany Lions will utilize both players.

“We’re going to need both of them,” Franklin said. “There’s some schemes that fit Devyn better, and there’s some schemes that fit Keyvone a little bit better. Very rarely can you play with just one back in major college football or the NFL.”

Ford has 56 carries for 209 yards and two touchdowns this season, while Lee has 227 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns.

However, following his big performance against Michigan, Franklin is gaining confidence in Lee.

“Obviously based on what Keyvone has done, you feel a lot more comfortable now with him being in there on a more significant basis,” Franklin said.

