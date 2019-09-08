After trailing 10-7 at the half, Penn State responded in a big way in the following 30 minutes.

The Nittany Lions outscored Buffalo 38-3 in the second half en route to a 45-13 victory on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Our staff gives grades on the hosts performance against the Bulls.

Offense: B+

While the first half was certainly not pretty, Penn State did more than enough to work out the kinks and put together an excellent second half performance.

A scoreless second quarter is enough to bring this rating out of the ‘A’ range, in what was a sluggish showing for the Nittany Lions on the ground and through the air.

The offense barely moved the ball in the first half, and the home fans were restless. In fact, James Franklin’s side was booed off the field at the halftime break.

However, the second half was a completely different story.

Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes in the half, and showed his versatility by sprinting past the Buffalo defense on a 58-yard rush. For the game, the redshirt sophomore finished with 282 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

The Nittany Lions only finished with 91 total rushing yards on the evening, but Jahan Dotson and Pat Freiermuth each finished with two touchdowns apiece, capping off a solid day for the receiving core with a couple of great catches that were major momentum-shifters for Penn State.

Defense: B+

James Franklin in most cases would be happy with his defense only giving up 13 points, but the first half was far from perfect.

Penn State only gave up 10 points in the first half, but the Bulls controlled possession and didn’t let that unit get off the field.

Buffalo had success running the football, which wore down the Nittany Lion defense. Time of possession was wildly in favor of Buffalo.

Still, Penn State lived by the “bend but don’t break” motto, and was able to not let the Bulls do damage. The Nittany Lions’ defense got stingy in the red zone.

In the second half, Penn State made some key plays defensively, especially John Reid’s pick six, which was enough for an overall solid performance by the defense.

Special Teams: A-

Buffalo took the safe route in terms of kickoffs and stayed away from KJ Hamler, and with that being said Penn State usually started past the 30-yard line when receiving kicks.

So that aspect of special teams was handled about as well as it could have been. Hamler got a single opportunity to return a punt and took it back 22 yards on a nice return.

Jake Pinegar was perfect on the day, knocking in six extra points and a single field goal from 27 yards out.

Blake Gillikin had some bad moments, but also some great ones. A 27-yard punt wasn’t pretty at one point but the senior punter also pinned the Bulls inside their own five at one point.

The Nittany Lions had a blocked punt in the third quarter that was the result of a scary play in which Buffalo’s punter injured his leg and was forced to leave the game on a stretcher.

Overall, Penn State’s special teams took care of business en route to its second win of the season.

Coaching: B-

Penn State’s first half was ugly.

The offense barely touched the ball and when they did the playcalling wasn’t very creative and didn’t generate any momentum for Penn State under the lights at Beaver Stadium.

The defense held Buffalo’s rushing attack in check but it certainly didn’t do it with ease and at times was caught off guard and allowed multiple explosive plays by the Bulls.

But after halftime this changed.

Penn State began to execute. The play calling got more creative and the running lanes for Buffalo disappeared.

The Nittany Lions adapted in the locker room over halftime and came out in the third quarter firing, giving the coaches a B- on the day.

In an ideal world, Penn State would’ve came out of the gates explosive, but even though it took some time the Nittany Lions eventually got it going.