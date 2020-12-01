After not play Saturday and pausing team activities due to the coronavirus, Ohio State football is back.

According to a tweet from an Ohio State spokesperson, the Buckeyes are resuming team activities Tuesday after coronavirus concerns stunted its regular schedule last week, resulting in the cancellation of the team’s originally scheduled game against Illinois.

Ohio State is also planning on playing its game against Michigan State Saturday, which is crucial should the Buckeyes meet the current minimum of six games played in order to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship game.

The game against Illinois was canceled after Ohio State found positive coronavirus cases in its program, including head coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State is set to kick at noon Saturday.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

What does Penn State football need to do to reach a bowl game? In a normal season, Penn State would be out of bowl contention with a losing record already …