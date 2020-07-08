Penn State quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. announced he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal last month as he would likely be the fourth man on the Nittany Lion depth chart this fall.

Johnson Jr. is a former 4-star quarterback with plenty of talent and potential to bring to any program’s offense, and the signal caller will certainly have his pick of where he will finish his college career.

Here are three possible transfer destinations that would make sense for Johnson Jr.

Oregon

This makes sense on many levels for Johnson Jr., who would be returning home to his hometown of Eugene, Oregon, to play for the Ducks.

After the departure of Justin Herbert to the NFL last season, there is a quarterback battle currently going on between two upperclassmen in Tyler Shough and grad transfer Anthony Brown.

While the junior Shough is the expected starter heading into camp, Johnson Jr.’s youth would allow for Oregon to groom a dual threat quarterback while learning from experienced pocket-passing veterans this season.

The Ducks had expressed plenty of interest in Johnson Jr. during his recruiting process before he ultimately decided to go across the country to play his college football.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Florida State

Another school that showed a lot of interest in Johnson Jr. before he decided to come to Happy Valley was Florida State.

Johnson Jr. visited Florida State on multiple occasions, but its lack of recent success and quarterback development may have been the reason he decided to go elsewhere.

But now that he is looking for an opportunity at another Power-Five school, the Seminoles would present an interesting chance for the dual threat quarterback, who would likely be in the mix to play sooner rather than later.

The quarterback room has been shaky in Tallahassee since Jameis Winston left for the NFL, with the struggles at the position leading to a down era in a historic program.

But Johnson Jr. could just be a perfect chance for the Seminoles to get some talent, as they can groom and turn Johnson Jr. into an athletic quarterback capable of competing in a relatively weak ACC.

And for new head coach Mike Norvell, it could be an opportunity to start with a fresh face leading the offense after a few abysmal seasons at Florida State.

UCF

UCF was another school that had offered Johnson Jr. but was never really seen as a legitimate landing spot for the highly touted recruit.

But now, this would be an ideal situation for Johnson Jr. with current starter McKenzie Milton returning from a gruesome leg injury which he suffered in the 2018 season finale.

There are plenty of doubts surrounding the talented quarterback regarding whether or not he can get back to the form he played during that 2018 season.

This means the Knights should be interested in any insurance policy they can get, and there would be none better than Johnson Jr.

There is no certainty what Milton’s season will be like in 2020 or if he plays at all, so for Johnson Jr. this is a great chance to prove himself and potentially step in if Milton struggles to return.

And although he wouldn’t be playing in a Power-Five conference, he would likely shine among the competition and get noticed by scouts and analysts at the next level.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE