In a rough weekend where Penn State’s College Football Playoff chances were stunted, some of its recruits got closer to championships of their own.

Here are the top performers of this Halloweekend from the Nittany Lions’ top recruits in the upcoming cycles.

Beau Pribula (3-star DUAL, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

As has become routine this season, Beau Pribula shined for the Panthers of Central York on Friday.

Pribula led Central York to a 42-15 victory over defending district champion Central Dauphin to advance to the district championship.

The only quarterback committed to Penn State in the class of 2022, Pribula finished his impressive day with 193 passing yards for three touchdowns alongside 149 rushing yards for two more scores.

One of Pribula’s touchdowns came off of a quarterback draw when the field general pulled the ball into his chest and used his legs, resulting in a 60-yard rushing touchdown for the junior.

Pribula takes it in from 60 yards out. 34-9 Central York with 4:46 left in 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/CCxYO4EOQ8 — Rob Rose (@RobRoseSports) October 31, 2020

Pribula is the 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class and the 12th-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

The Panthers will have a shot at a district title when they take on William Penn on Friday.

Kaden Saunders (4-star WR, Westerville South High School, Ohio)

Like Penn State’s current No. 1 wideout Jahan Dotson, Kaden Saunders did all he could in a devastating loss for Westerville South on Friday.

Saunders pulled in two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 46-35 loss to Massillon as his season came to an end in the playoffs.

The 2022 commit finished with nine catches for 162 receiving yards and one carry for 45 yards on the ground.

Saunders, a 4-star recruit, is the 18th-ranked wide receiver and sixth-ranked player in Ohio in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

An Ohio native, Saunders committed to Penn State in July over Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska, among others.

Liam Clifford (3-star WR, St. Xavier High School, Ohio)

Unlike his brother and current Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Liam Clifford was able to carry his team to a win this past weekend.

Clifford scored a touchdown in the waning seconds of St. Xavier’s matchup against Lakota West to win 10-7 in a low-scoring affair.

It might be the touchdown of the year, but is it the #FQTop3 play of the night?Brogan McCaughey to Liam Clifford in the final 30 seconds to win a regional championship. RT or LIKE to vote. See the winner on #FOX19FinalQuarter. @BroganMccaughey @liamcliff7 @stxsports @stxinfo pic.twitter.com/Vo4O0iiEsN — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 31, 2020

The 2021 wide receiver prospect also hit an individual milestone in the win, as he became the Bombers’ program leader in career receptions with 153.

Clifford is the 77th-ranked wide receiver and 20th-ranked player in Ohio in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Now a regional champion, St. Xavier will move on to the state semifinal against Springfield on Friday.