Indiana lined up for a first down play, trailing by eight points, with just 1:38 left in the game on Saturday.

The Hoosiers needed a big play to complete an improbable comeback, but just three seconds after quarterback Michael Penix Jr. collected the snap, he was met by an aggressive Adisa Isaac in the backfield.

Isaac got up, pumped his fist and stared at the quarterback on the turf — but there was a flag.

A huge sack was negated by a 15-yard facemask penalty by Isaac on the same play, and Indiana moved into Penn State territory.

This flag was one of two on the Nittany Lions in the eventual game-tying drive, and one of 10 total penalties called on the blue and white in the game.

“If you look back over our six years here at Penn State, I think we have averaged 4.4, 4.5 penalties a game, and as a team, we had 10,” James Franklin said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “Doing that on the road in the Big Ten is going to make things really challenging.”

These penalties, combined with three turnovers and a few mental mistakes, left Penn State leaving Memorial Stadium 0-1.

Now, as the Nittany Lions turn their attention to No. 3 Ohio State — the toughest game on Penn State’s shortened schedule — the program knows change is needed.

“Coach Franklin was really heavy on us on Sunday, preaching 'that’s not us,'" team captain and tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “That’s not Penn State football, that’s not how we play. We have to work on that and be disciplined this week in practice.”

According to Freiermuth, fixing the penalties starts with accountability in practice.

Freiermuth said if somebody is slacking and commits a penalty in practice, it needs to be addressed immediately.

“I think it’s very obtainable to reach that goal. It’s not really an option,” Freiermuth said. “We need to do that to win games. We can’t have 10 penalties a game and expect to win.

“It’s a demand we need to bring upon ourselves to clean up those mistakes.”

According to Franklin, Penn State does not have its usual full officiating crew at every practice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve only had two officials at maybe five or six practices, where we normally probably would have had 40 practices with officials and getting feedback constantly from them,” Franklin said.

Franklin admits there might be a correlation to his team’s penalty-filled performance on Saturday, but ultimately knows it’s his job to have the players ready to play at their usual standard.

“I’m responsible to make sure that we play the way we typically play,” Franklin said. “All of us have to pay attention to that, myself, the staff, the players and make sure that we’re taking the feedback and making the adjustments.”

Penn State has already taken steps to correct these errors, and that process started immediately after the game on Saturday.

“We’re gonna watch a film, we’re gonna correct mistakes,” defensive tackle Antonio Shelton said. “If you sit here and dwell on those mistakes that you made, you're never gonna grow from it. We have a great group of young guys, and the best thing I can do is just lead by example.”

Franklin noticed the “hurt” around the facility Saturday and Sunday, but said the team’s leadership has done a good job moving on.

“You got to find a way to move on and move on quickly, no matter the results,” Franklin said. “You got to learn from it, grow from it, and then you have to move on, flush it — and that’s whether you were successful or not.”

And according to Freiermuth, the film breakdown wasn’t all negative. In fact, it showed the Nittany Lions’ offense played relatively well, aside from a few costly errors.

“We gained like 400 something yards on offense, were 53% on third down, we executed a majority of our plays,” Freiermuth said. “We just can’t shoot ourselves in the foot. We have to take care of the ball.

“We will continue to work and take those negatives and make them positive.”

Shelton knows the team has what it takes to clean up these mistakes. It just has to execute.

“All we have to do is go out there and play within the framework,” Shelton said. “We just can’t make the little mistakes that were made. We just got to play a complete game, up to our standard, and I think everything will work out.”

Ultimately for Franklin, while there were a lot of mental errors that inevitably cost the season opening game, he also saw his team work hard, giving him confidence that Penn State can move forward positively.

“We played hard. We played with passion. We just didn’t always play smart,” Franklin said. “I think we’ll play hard again, and then I think we’ll obviously learn from some of the mistakes that we made in Week 1.”

