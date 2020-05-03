Penn State has now picked up eight commitments in the past 24 days.

Rodney McGraw, a defensive end from Elkhart, Indiana, is the latest player in the 2021 class to commit to the Nittany Lions.

McGraw is a rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and was originally committed to Indiana, but flipped his commitment on Sunday.

247Sports has McGraw ranked as the 409th best player in the country and the 26th ranked defensive end in the class.

Penn State now has 11 players committed in its 2021 class with McGraw being the first defensive lineman.