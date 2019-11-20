James Franklin sat down at the podium following Penn State’s 34-27 win over Indiana on Saturday and he thanked the “loyal” fans.

Just a week earlier, Penn State suffered its first loss of the season to Minnesota, creating a toxic environment on social media around the Penn State football program.

Fans took to the internet and criticized every little detail of the game by the coaches, players and even members of the media.

Some fans took it to a place it should never go, a place that should ashame Penn State and college football fans alike.

Sean Clifford, on a call on Monday morning, was asked about deleting social media as a tool to focus and went into his experience after the Nittany Lions loss, the first of his career as the starting quarterback.

“I completely deleted it after the Minnesota game,” Clifford said. “It’s kind of sad to say but it gets a little crazy how fans are. I was sick and tired of getting death threats and pretty explicit messages.”

Penn State’s starting quarterback received death threats because his team lost a football game.

That is horrifying.

This is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly and shouldn’t just be brushed off as no big deal.

It’s time for Penn State and college football fans in general to wake up.

These messages of negativity, of threats to people's safety, has to stop.

College football is a game. People’s lives aren't.

And yes, college football brings about a lot of pride, a lot of passion, especially at Penn State where football is wound so tightly into the tradition of the school, it makes people passionate and care which leads to a lot of tweets and other messages on social media.

But in no circumstance should someone message something to that extent, no amount of passion for a game should prompt someone to threaten to take a life.

Earlier in the week, Franklin talked about the letters and emails he recieves on a normal basis and especially after the loss from fans and how 95 percent of these are positive, but the other five percent go in a different direction.

But these messages from that five percent are being thrown on the internet recklessly are directed at college students.

Clifford is 21-years old and people are threatening his life because of a game of football.

That is messed up.

Fans angrily type these messages in the heat of the moment without thinking, hiding behind their keyboards and it needs to stop.

Luckily for Clifford, he has a strong support system in the Penn State program that has helped him through the negative messages.

“I don't know where we are as a society. It's concerning,” James Franklin said. “We're 9-1. We're ranked in the Top 10. We have had a pretty good year based on most peoples’ standards.”

“Sometimes you go on social media and you wouldn't feel that way. The fact that our players are having to deal with stuff like this.”

And probably the worst part of this situation is Clifford’s natural response the threats.

“You learn how to deal with how people are going to react,” Clifford said.

Our society is now at a point where a 21-year old student-athlete is responding to threats against his life with “you learn how to deal with it.”

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was asked about the situation with Clifford and he echoed a similar response as he has received similar messages, although not as extreme.

“It's kind of cruel for people to do that when we're trying to put on for the university and make Penn State look good,” Freiermuth said. “It's not like we're trying to lose, know what I'm saying? Definitely upset when fans do that. It definitely hurts. I mean, kind of signed up for it, it is what it is.”

This shouldn’t be what these athletes sign up for, nobody should have to deal with that.

One of the most concerning parts of this conversation that is happening around Penn State on Monday is that it’s not just a Penn State problem, it is very much a national problem.

“I don't know if I have an answer for it, but it's troubling, there's no doubt about it,” Franklin said. “It’s troubling. I think it's concerning for all of us. I think that's sometimes where I maybe get upset sometimes and maybe I shouldn't.”

It is time for a change, in college football, but also in our society as a whole.

Social media has positively impacted millions and millions of people across the world and something that is going to continuously be used to positively impact people's lives.

But like most things there is also the bad.

And not just standard criticism, it's the people that take it beyond where it should go and spread these threatening negative messages.

“Obviously, football is just a very, very small piece, but I do think it's a microcosm of a lot of other issues that show up in our society,” Franklin said. “I'm not sure why we accept it or why we think it's okay.”

“Whether you've had 14 Budweisers or not, I don't see why it's okay or acceptable.”

It is a game that college students are playing. They aren’t getting paid, they are doing it because they love the game, they love their schools. They don’t owe you the fan anything.

Social media is still very new in our society and the path that it is traveling down is one of dangerous negativities.

Just think before you post. The messages you send are received. People read them and it affects them.

“I’m not saying that all of social media is a bad thing,” Clifford said. “I’ve really enjoyed interacting with the fans and sharing content, but it is a bummer when people go over the top like that.”

“It’s certainly tough to see some of the things that people say.”