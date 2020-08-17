Penn State Football Pro Day
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley smiles with Penn State Head Coach James Franklin at Penn State Football Pro Day in Holuba Hall on Tuesday, March, 19, 2019.

 Eric Firestine

In the wake of the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports, many have spoken out to voice their opinions.

Former Penn State and current New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was among those disappointed with the outcome.

“That was a tough one,” Barkley said to Paul Schwartz, a reporter for the New York Post. “It sucks not to be able to see those guys out there.”

The Nittany Lions were poised for a big season following a 2019 campaign that saw them finish 11-2 and ranked in the top-10 of the final AP poll.

