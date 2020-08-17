In the wake of the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports, many have spoken out to voice their opinions.

Former Penn State and current New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was among those disappointed with the outcome.

“That was a tough one,” Barkley said to Paul Schwartz, a reporter for the New York Post. “It sucks not to be able to see those guys out there.”

Saquon Barkley on the Big Ten postponing the football season: “That was a tough one. It sucks not to be able to see those guys out there.” — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 17, 2020

The Nittany Lions were poised for a big season following a 2019 campaign that saw them finish 11-2 and ranked in the top-10 of the final AP poll.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE