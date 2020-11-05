Penn State will see clear skies and warm weather when it looks to pick up its first win of the season against Maryland.

The weather in State College is projected to be clear, sunny skies at approximately 70 degrees at the scheduled 3:30 p.m. kick on Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

There is currently a 0% chance of rain all day and night on Saturday according to the weather service.

The record-high for State College on Nov. 7 is 72 degrees, a mark set in 1980 and could potentially be broken while the Nittany Lions are on the field.