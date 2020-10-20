Penn State football announced that its student-athletes will wear a logo in competition this year to symbolize unity.

Penn State said in a tweet that the goal is to construct a culture of respect, appreciation and empathy for all differences.

The tweet concluded with this statement:

“We are a country, state and institution rooted in diversity, shared experience and hope. We believe now, more than ever, we can help create a better society by publicly and peacefully acknowledging our pursuit to move beyond simply tolerating differences to recognizing these differences can enrich our commonwealth.”