The Penn State logo is illuminated on Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

 Noah Riffe

Penn State football announced that its student-athletes will wear a logo in competition this year to symbolize unity.

Penn State said in a tweet that the goal is to construct a culture of respect, appreciation and empathy for all differences.

The tweet concluded with this statement:

“We are a country, state and institution rooted in diversity, shared experience and hope. We believe now, more than ever, we can help create a better society by publicly and peacefully acknowledging our pursuit to move beyond simply tolerating differences to recognizing these differences can enrich our commonwealth.”

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.