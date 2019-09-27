4th Quarter

Penn State forced Maryland back in its shell pic.twitter.com/AFbEPVOTGY — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Levis walks in for an easy rushing touchdown pic.twitter.com/AGonAHqxsC — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Keaton Ellis forces and recovers a fumble and Penn State takes over at the Maryland 44 yard line pic.twitter.com/fsE91IbdrN — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 28, 2019

LEVIS WITH THE SCOREWill Levis runs over a tackler and dives into the end zone pic.twitter.com/OSovrDpn5n — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Jahan Dotson with a big punt return to the 33 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 28, 2019

Penn State's defense has been all over Maryland tonight, and that's without Micah Parsons for the majority of the game. Really impressive showing to open Big Ten play — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 28, 2019

The play is overturned. No targeting. Penn State takes over at the 49 yard line https://t.co/lCzLAsajp1 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 28, 2019

3rd Quarter

Penn State is making this one ugly pic.twitter.com/us9YR9QgNj — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Sean Clifford's day is done26-31, 398 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT54 rushing yards, 1 TD — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) September 28, 2019

TOUCHDOWN PENN STATEJourney Brown punches it in to keep Penn State's big game going pic.twitter.com/BPcvknThbM — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Stout's 52 yard field goal is wide right. Maryland takes over at the 35. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 28, 2019

The call stands. Incomplete https://t.co/hsQFgszB3q — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 28, 2019

The Maryland student section is off to bigger and better things apparently pic.twitter.com/zhAm6wAgO4 — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) September 28, 2019

The opening kickoff of the second half is through the end zone. Penn State takes over at the 25 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 28, 2019

2nd Quarter

Penn State is making a statement under the Friday night lights pic.twitter.com/uSV8oSx6A9 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Penn State leads Maryland 35-0 with 3:04 left in the second quarter.

JOURNEY BROWN WITH THE BIG RECEPTIONBrown takes a short pass and takes it 37 yards to the end zone pic.twitter.com/wherM7ZXXr — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

And Sean Clifford's first mistake of the night is a costly one, an interception on a deep ball down the Penn State sideline. The safety made an exceptional play to get over to the receiver and get a foot down — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 28, 2019

Sean Clifford's pass is intercepted and Maryland takes over at the 30 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 28, 2019

The biggest difference for Penn State tonight has been its offensive and defensive lines. Both units have been very good and its showing on the scoreboard. — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 28, 2019

Penn State leads Maryland 28-0 with 9:40 left in the second quarter.

TOUCHDOWN PENN STATENick Bowers with the reception and Penn State's lead grows pic.twitter.com/kPIGyhy0q8 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

In his first start away from the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium, Sean Clifford is 8-for-8 for 151 yards thus far. Not a bad way to start your Big Ten career — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) September 28, 2019

Justin Shorter with his first catch of the night, hit hard and down on the field. Walks off the field under his own power after the injury timeout — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 28, 2019

Maryland's secondary just can't handle the speed of Penn State's receivers on the edge — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 28, 2019

Gotta give credit where it's due: Maryland's student section showed up in droves for tonight's game. They've done their part, but the hosts have been unable to match the intensity of their fans thus far — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) September 28, 2019

.@McSorley_IX with a message for Nittany Nation pic.twitter.com/lYagyo9Kh7 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

RICKY SLADE PUNCHES IT INA short run by Slade extends Penn State's lead pic.twitter.com/j3Saw6dDTP — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

1st Quarter

Penn State is rolling after 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/G7Ithlnw9C — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

CASTRO-FIELDS COMES UP BIGThe young corner gets the interception at the goal line and Penn State takes over at the 5 yard line pic.twitter.com/gyRrNGlcUv — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Maryland needs its running game tonightJosh Jackson doesn't look confident throwing the ball at all so far — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 28, 2019

Call is confirmed. Micah Parsons is ejected. https://t.co/r5emVxnvFg — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 28, 2019

.@McSorley_IX is here, and it’s safe to say he probably approves of this start(📸: @_caitlinnlee) pic.twitter.com/c33ONSdVwK — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Penn State leads 14-0 with 9:36 left in the first quarter.

WHAT A MOVEKJ Hamler takes a short pass and takes it to the house, with a few stutter steps along the way pic.twitter.com/UnRVP3hpgM — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Jan Johnson comes up with a huge interception on Maryland’s opening drive pic.twitter.com/T9v10LSH43 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Penn State leads 7-0 with 12:55 left in the first quarter.

CLIFFORD TAKES IT HIMSELFSean Clifford scores on a well-executed read option and Penn State strikes first pic.twitter.com/8BeDqNrlL1 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Maryland coach Michael Locksley took a serious gamble by putting his offense on the field to start the game. That early turnover could not only put his team in an early hole, but take this raucous crowd out of the game — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) September 28, 2019

PICKED OFFJan Johnson intercepts a pass from Jackson and Penn State takes over deep in Maryland territory pic.twitter.com/SVjvQr9v5Z — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 28, 2019

Stout kicks it for a touchback — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 28, 2019

Pregame

Penn State won the toss but elected to defer to the second half. Maryland will start with the ball.

Trace McSorley is here on the Penn State sideline — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) September 28, 2019

Ricky Slade looking like he's going to get the start tonight — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) September 27, 2019

There are 12 true freshman on the roster for Penn State's first road game of the season: Keaton Ellis, Joey Porter, Brandon Smith, Brenton Strange, Lance Dixon, Noah Cain, Devyn Ford, Michael Johnson Jr., Adisa Isaac, Caedan Wallace, Marquis Wilson, Dvon Ellies — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) September 27, 2019

Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson getting on the same page in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/IfyPaAxDYd — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 27, 2019

QB1 getting ready for his first road start pic.twitter.com/3x5qm9Kdkv — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) September 27, 2019

Penn State and Maryland are set to open Big Ten play at 8:00 p.m.

No, we're not a day earlyIT'S GAMEDAYPenn State hits the road for the first time for a night-time clash with Maryland pic.twitter.com/aU8IZvzr5c — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 27, 2019