Penn State v Maryland, Franklin Walk
Buy Now

Head coach James Franklin walks around the Capitol One Field before the game against Maryland on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in College Park, Md.

 Caitlin Lee

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

Penn State leads Maryland 35-0 with 3:04 left in the second quarter.

Penn State leads Maryland 28-0 with 9:40 left in the second quarter.

1st Quarter

Penn State leads 14-0 with 9:36 left in the first quarter.

Penn State leads 7-0 with 12:55 left in the first quarter.

Pregame

Penn State won the toss but elected to defer to the second half. Maryland will start with the ball.

Penn State and Maryland are set to open Big Ten play at 8:00 p.m.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags