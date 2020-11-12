On a rare fair-weather November Saturday, just one Penn State rusher gained more than 50 yards in a barren Beaver Stadium.

That rusher doesn’t wear turf tape or line up parallel to the quarterback as a member of running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider’s group.

Rather, he is the quarterback.

Second-year starter Sean Clifford gained 84 yards with his legs in the Nittany Lions’ 35-19 loss against Maryland that lowered Penn State to an 0-3 record and placed the program at the bottom of the Big Ten East division.

Clifford’s running abilities are well known throughout the locker room, and his teammates know the quarterback can often get things going if the running backs are stifled.

“If the defense wants to take away our running backs, then we’re going to run with the quarterback,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “[Clifford] does a great job with that.”

While he has demonstrated that he can run the ball consistently, Clifford took a beating at the end of last season and eventually missed the regular-season finale against Rutgers due to an injury.

Once again, he took a beating Saturday, being sacked seven times and eventually finishing with just 26 rushing yards on 17 attempts due to those takedowns.

Not taking those pressures into account, Clifford out-gained all three of the blue-and-white running backs that took the field against the Terrapins.

Penn State lost its top two running backs, Journey Brown and Noah Cain, early in the season and hasn’t been able to lessen the blow of not having the services of its two explosive playmakers.

Since then, James Franklin has employed sophomore Devyn Ford, freshman Caziah Holmes and freshman Keyvone Lee in the backfield.

Those three running backs on Saturday combined for just 68 rushing yards, and each of them failed to find the end zone on 19 total carries.

As Franklin and company look to pick up their first win of the season against Nebraska in Lincoln, everyone on the offense knows the ground game must experience a positive shift if it wants to find maintained success.

“We’ve got to be more consistent in the run game, and we need to be more explosive in the run game,” Franklin said. “That's going to be an emphasis this week in practice.”

Averaging just 3.6 yards per carry as a group against the Terps, Penn State’s running backs forced the team into a necessary air attack in the second half, with Clifford finishing with a team record 57 pass attempts in the affair.

In offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s first season in Happy Valley, the coach leans heavily on his rushers to build momentum for themselves and the rest of the offense as a whole.

“I think with Kirk, and, what I know he wants to do, it starts with the run game,” Franklin said. “Once you get the run game going, then the RPO and play action pass all come off of that.”

And relying on the running game hasn’t yet worked out for the offense.

Penn State is ranked 11th in the Big Ten with 26.3 points per game, in front of just Michigan State, Illinois and Nebraska three games through its nine-game conference slate.

But the rushing woes aren’t only a product of poor running back play. They also come from the offensive line losing the battle in the trenches.

Freiermuth, who often blocks defensive ends and outside linebackers on designed run plays, believes the run blockers aren’t vocalizing their roles enough.

“At the end of the day, we just have to communicate,” Freiermuth said. “I think that will be a huge next step in our run game, and it will help us a lot to make sure everyone’s on the same page.”

Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, who played Saturday for the first time since sustaining a back injury in a 2019 car accident, has noticed he and his teammates on Phil Trautwein’s offensive line haven’t yet reached their full potential.

“We just have to focus on the details, the techniques and just the little things that are going to make us look a lot better,” Scruggs said.

If both the running backs and offensive line can up their individual performances, the coaching staff anticipates a turning of the tide for a running game that has been lackluster at best.

“If you get more push, you’re going to create more big runs, and if you create more space in the running game, you’re going to create more big runs,” Franklin said. “It’s a complementary deal there.”

