In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs are joined by Paul Hodowanic, a sports editor at the Minnesota Daily.

Ferree and Jacobs open the episode by discussing the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

They discuss Penn State sitting at No. 4 and what needs to happen in order for the Nittany Lions to make the College Football Playoff.

The two are then joined by Hodowanic to discuss all things Minnesota as the Gophers are off to a historic 8-0.