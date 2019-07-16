The preliminary fundraising total for this year’s Lift for Life event is $56,018, Penn State announced on Tuesday.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit organization that supports rare disease research and awareness.

The preliminary fundraising total from #PennState's @UpliftingAth Lift for Life is in ... & we raised $56,018 for the rare disease community!#WeTackleRare #WeAre pic.twitter.com/LbtXqhx3hG — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 16, 2019

This year’s fundraising efforts added to the total funds raised for the Penn State chapter of Uplifting Athletes’. Including the money raised in 2019, that number is now up to $1,386,780.22.

Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes chapter was first created in 2003. Lift for Life 2019 was the university’s 17th annual running of the event.

Donations to Uplifting Athletics will be accepted until Sept. 30.