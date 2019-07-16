Lift for Life, Cam Brown (6)
Buy Now

Linebacker Cam Brown (6) competes in a farmer hold competition at Penn State’s 16th Annual Lift for Life in Holuba Hall on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

 Lindsey Shuey

The preliminary fundraising total for this year’s Lift for Life event is $56,018, Penn State announced on Tuesday.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit organization that supports rare disease research and awareness.

This year’s fundraising efforts added to the total funds raised for the Penn State chapter of Uplifting Athletes’. Including the money raised in 2019, that number is now up to $1,386,780.22.

Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes chapter was first created in 2003. Lift for Life 2019 was the university’s 17th annual running of the event.

Donations to Uplifting Athletics will be accepted until Sept. 30.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags