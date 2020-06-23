Penn State Athletics has delayed student football tickets sales until "final decisions are made."

In an email sent to students, Athletics said it's working with the Big Ten and NCAA in order to find a scenario that is beneficial for both the fans and program.

“As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community will be our top priority," the email said.

Athletics also urged the Penn State community to do their part by following guidelines to ensure the well-being of others.

“Please do your part by following health and safety guidelines. We ask for your continued patience and understanding as we develop our plan for the fall. Once we have greater clarity, we will communicate via email with more details about our fall season," the email said.

On Tuesday, Penn State Athletics said that it's "optimistic" that fans will be able to return to sport events this fall, but ultimately it's too early to make a decision in line with local health guidelines.

