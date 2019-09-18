It was officially announced on Wednesday that Penn State football would be one of four teams taking place in a special HBO series "24/7 College Football," which will give an all access look at four teams for a week during the 2019 college football season.

Penn State will be featured on the show on Wednesday, Oct. 9, following the Nittany Lions’ game against Purdue.

We know there's some characters on Penn State's roster. Here's who we're most excited to see:

KJ Hamler, wide receiver

KJ Hamler is one of the most explosive players in college football and the wide receiver will certainly receive a lot of time on camera during the series.

Hamler also isn’t shy about showing off his dance moves in warm-ups or flashy fashion sense after games.

Expect to see a lot of Penn State’s dynamic receiver on the episode, as he is certainly never shy around a camera.

Micah Parsons, linebacker

Micah Parsons has a very big personality and HBO will try to capture as much of it as possible in the episode.

Parsons came to Penn State as one of the highest touted recruits in the country and is starting to play up to those expectations making him a prime candidate to be a star of the show.

Parsons also isn’t shy around a camera and will be more than willing to tell HBO about his love of Penn State wrestling.

Jayson Oweh, defensive end

Oweh made a lot of noise over the offseason for his physical accomplishments, including running a 4.33 40-yard dash.

HBO will certainly feature on the young defensive end and focus on his progression and growth.

Hopefully, HBO will be able to focus in on his famous races against Micah Parsons so everyone can finally see who the real winner of those races is.

Blake Gillikin, punter

Blake Gillikin has by far the most interesting hair of anybody on the Penn State roster.

His mullet is going to be featured by HBO.

It also helps that he is one of the best punters in the country.

Sean Spencer, defensive line coach

Spencer is the creator of ‘The Wild Dogs’ and certainty has a large personality.

Spencer will surely provide some humorous parts throughout the show, but HBO will also be able to show how great of a leader he is. Spencer is one of the best motivators around and HBO will be silly if it doesn’t include this in the episode.

Spencer also has a deep connection with his defensive lineman and if HBO can highlight that it will make for great television and Spencer as one of the names to remember on the show.