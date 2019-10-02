Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany spoke against the implementation of a “pay-to-play” system at the conference’s media day.

Delany expressed that college sports serve a different purpose than developmental leagues, and the ability for players to make money from their likeness would blur the lines between them.

“My view is that there might be some players who are ready for the professional ranks but that is not the college ranks,” Delany said, “I would like to see a players who are ready for the professional ranks to be able to access the professional game either through the [NBA] D-League, or I’d like to see the owners and the unions open up opportunities for young people as you have in baseball. Same thing about the NFL. We’re not the minor leagues.”

Delany also noted that even if the opportunity for payment was available to student-athletes, few would be able to reap the rewards.

“We’re involved in an enterprise that touches 100,000 players,” Delany said, “and maybe there is 1 percent or 2 percent that may have commercial value, but I would prefer that they would have the choice to move that into professional ranks, because I don’t really see much of a difference myself between name image and likeness payments by a corporate sponsor or pay for play.

“It’s a belief system I have," he continued. "I know that people differ on it. I think the law of unintended consequences and the law of slippery slope apply here.”

The state law titled the “Fair Pay to Play Act” passed on Sept. 30 by California will prohibit colleges from punishing college athletes if they earn a profit for the use of their name, image or likeness, which led to other states following taking on similar if not the same actions.

Pennsylvania is one of the next states to consider paying athletes at the collegiate level. Two state representatives are planning to introduce a similar bill to that of California’s once a bipartisan agreement is reached.

According to an ESPN report, former Ohio State football player Anthony Gonzalez believes a federal law is a correct way to move forward.

“There have been people in power who are usually white and want to legislate what happens with the black athlete and you see it with the NFL and the NBA including salary caps, restrictions and how many years you can sign a deal,” Gonzalez said. “This trickles down to collegiate sports and they are continuously trying to find a way to suppress your ability to make money off of your talent which is un-American.”

Gonzalez plans to wait in drafting his legislation until after Ohio State’s athletic director Gene Smith makes his recommendation to the NCAA.