KJ Hamler was a spark plug for Penn State in his two years on the field, capable of taking the top off of a defense at any time and providing instant offense.

While he has had sustained success throughout his Nittany Lion career, Hamler always seemed to step up when the lights shined brightest.

And as the NFL draft approaches, here are five of his top moments in blue and white.

Leaping touchdown against Iowa in 2019

In the midst of a hard fought defensive battle, Penn State was looking for its first score of the game midway through the second quarter at the notorious Kinnick Stadium

As Sean Clifford struggled to find a rhythm thanks to the stingy Hawkeye defense, he went to his always reliable receiver on a crucial third-and-7.

On a well designed out-route, Clifford simply had to get the ball into Hamler’s hands and once he beat the first defensive back, he had his mind set on the end zone.

Hamler proceeded to clear two Iowa defenders as well as Jahan Dotson to give Penn State its first lead of the night.

The Nittany Lions would go on to beat the Hawkeyes in Iowa City 17-12, as Hamler finished with seven receptions including this touchdown to help the team remain undefeated.

Touchdown in rout of Maryland in 2019

In one of the many recent beatdowns that Penn State has put on Maryland, Hamler put on a highlight reel play early in the 2019 matchup to help put the game out of reach in the first half.

Hamler broke numerous tackles in route to a 58-yard touchdown which silenced the crowd in College Park as the Nittany Lions took a 14-point lead early in the first quarter.

The redshirt junior would wind up finishing the night with 6 receptions for 108 yards to contribute in the 59-0 win.

When Hamler gets into the open field, it has been proven that he is one of the toughest receivers to bring down in the country with his dynamic combination of quickness and first step ability.

Two touchdowns against Michigan in 2019

Under the lights of the 2019 whiteout, Hamler put on a dominant showing in front of a national audience.

Hamler put the offense on his shoulders, racking up six receptions for 108 yards and two TD’s.

His second score was one of the more critical plays of the season as Clifford launched it down the field to a wide open Hamler who had beaten Michigan safety Josh Metellus.

As the game came down to the wire it would end up being Hamler’s touchdown that made the difference as the defense helped preserve a 28-21 win against the Wolverines for Penn State to move to 7-0.

Second longest touchdown in program history against Ohio State in 2018

In Hamler’s White Out debut, the speedy receiver did not disappoint with a career high 138 receiving yards which includes a 93-yards on a slant from Trace McSorley.

Although the Nittany Lions could not pull off the victory, Hamler put on a show with a national audience watching as he did all he could to help Penn State try to beat the Buckeyes.

Beaver Stadium went into an absolute frenzy as Hamler sprinted down the field, and it’s one of the more iconic moments from this era of Penn State football.

The breakout speed Hamler displays is certainly eye-popping for any NFL scout as he once again seemed to be unstoppable in the open field.

Only Daniel George’s 95-yard touchdown from Clifford tops this play as the longest touchdown pass in Nittany Lion history.

Heroics against Appalachian State in 2018

In one of the scariest games in any Penn State fan’s recent memory, Appalachian State came to Beaver Stadium in 2018 and nearly pulled off a tremendous upset in the Nittany Lions’ season opener.

The Mountaineers held a seven point lead with less than two minutes remaining when Hamler pulled off one of the most miraculous returns you’ll ever see.

After hesitating for a couple of seconds, the redshirt freshman decided to take the ball out of the end zone and proceeded to get great field position, setting up the offense at about midfield thanks to his playmaking ability.

Later that drive with just 42 seconds remaining, McSorley found Hamler in the end zone for his first career touchdown to tie the game at 38.

The Nittany Lions went on to win the game thanks to a game-sealing interception by Amani Oruwariye.