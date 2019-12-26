Penn State has found its new offensive coordinator and the hire comes from within in the Big Ten.

As first reported by the Pioneer Press and later confirmed by Penn State, Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is leaving the Gophers to be the next offensive coordinator at Penn State.

Ciarrocca, a Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, native joined the Minnesota staff in 2017 after serving as the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan for five years.

Minnesota’s offense averaged 34.3 points per game in 2019 which was 22nd in the nation.

Ciarrocca has also been rumored to be a leading candidate for the Texas offensive coordinator position. According to the Pioneer Press, Ciarrocca has been targeted by Auburn and West Virginia in past seasons for his services.