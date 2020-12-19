The first quarter of Penn State’s 56-21 win over Illinois was really a microcosm of the entire season.

The opening 15 minutes ended tied at 21, and the only reason for this was that the Nittany Lions gave the Illini a chance to stay in the game.

After quarterback Sean Clifford’s first play touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State forced a turnover through sophomore cornerback Keaton Ellis’ interception — but the next time Clifford touched the ball, he fumbled it deep inside his own territory and set up an easy score for Illinois.

“We had that turnover early, which I’m glad I had this mask on so people couldn’t read my lips,” James Franklin said.

Once again it looked like a heavily-favored Penn State was going to play down to its opponent.

Then senior safety Lamont Wade returned a kick for a touchdown, but the Illini responded with a touchdown drive of their own backed by big, explosive plays the Nittany Lions have been attempting to limit all season long.

Then, Penn State’s offense went three-and-out, and Illinois marched down the field to take the lead with a 38-yard touchdown pass.

No matter how well the Nittany Lions played in two facets of the game, it felt like the third would let up no matter what.

Penn State would respond to that drive with a touchdown drive of its own to tie the game at the end of the first quarter and then a switch flipped.

“At first, guys kind of settled in, guys were thinking a little bit too much,” Wade said. “Once we sat down and realized these guys were going to do some tricks and try X, Y and Z, we were able to lock in pretty well.”

The next 45 minutes were some of the most flawless minutes of football that the Nittany Lions played all year, especially on the defensive side.

They held Illinois’ offense to just 74 total yards after the first quarter, while Penn State tallied 424 yards over the same period.

It was the dominance that the Nittany Lions had hoped to have shown against teams like Maryland and Nebraska earlier in the year.

Sophomore linebacker Brandon Smith led the team with eight total tackles and three tackles for loss, both career highs for the first year starter.

“Today definitely was fun,” Smith said. “As a defense we were just playing a lot freer and not really worrying about making a mistake, to be honest — that’s not only what influenced me and my game, but what helped us out as a whole.”

Smith, a former 5-star recruit and a guy that Penn State’s defense will rely on for at least another year, felt like he turned a corner in this game and played some of his best football.

But he, like most players on this team, struggled through the earlier parts of the year.

“In the beginning of the season I was not really hesitant, but I didn’t want to make any mistakes and that’s what caused me to be hesitant,” Smith said. “But now I know what to do, I’ve been in this system for a while and I know multiple different linebacker positions and I’m just trying to have fun with it — I know what I need to do on the field and I’m just not thinking.”

The mentality of the defense was key in this game as it didn’t allow the early mistakes to snowball into more.

“We look at it as a mentality, you just have to get your mind right,” Ellis said. “We turned the tide and finally settled down and started playing really good defense again.”

Penn State has only been outscored in the second half twice this season — in its loss to Nebraska and its win over Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions are a second half team, whether you look at individual games or the season as a whole.

They ended the season on a four-game win streak after starting it on a five-game losing streak.

“It’s all just about the mindset to be honest with you,” Smith said. “We had a lot of momentum from last year, we were just feeling good about what’s going on, but then we got hit in the mouth and kind of fell apart a little bit and we were like, ‘okay, some things need to be changed.’”

The collective mindset of the team has allowed it to remain resilient throughout.

“As we figured out what needs to change, on and off the field and just the little detail things, then that’s what we ended up changing” Smith said. “That’s what got us to this point.”

