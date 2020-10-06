Despite a new Pennsylvania order allowing increased capacity at outdoor venues, Penn State football will not have fans in attendance this season.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced on Tuesday that starting Oct. 9, increased capacity will be allowed at outdoor events, meaning fans will be able to attend sporting events.

For outdoor events of 0-2,000 people the new guidelines will allow a 35% maximum occupancy. In situations with 2,001-10,000 people a 20% maximum occupancy will be allowed and finally, for events of over 10,000 people a 15% maximum occupancy up to 7,500 people will be allowed.

Venues must require attendees to comply with social distancing requirements, masks will be required and features such as timed entry, multiply entry and exit points and multiple restrooms and hygiene stations should be implemented.

Despite these decreased restrictions by the state, Penn State will not have fans in Beaver Stadium this season due to guidelines from the Big Ten stating no fans will be in attendance across the conference this fall football season.

However, these new guidelines will allow families of football student-athletes and essential staff involved in game day operation to be present in Beaver Stadium this fall.

"We are pleased to be able to accommodate those closest to our football program and enable them to cheer on their family members,” a Penn State spokesperson said.

Any local gathering restrictions established by local authorities, such as in State College, will remain in effect.

“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” Wolf said in a statement. “Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID. We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways and today’s announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available.”

