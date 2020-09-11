On Dec. 20, 2017, Penn State received a commitment from a defensive end out of Harrisburg who would turn out to be the top in-state recruit in his class.

That player, Micah Parsons, went on to become one of the most decorated linebackers in Nittany Lion history with a consensus All-American nod as a sophomore after the position change prior to his freshman season.

He's also likely going to be a high first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In other words, Parsons is a case study on how important it is for Penn State to retain the top players in Pennsylvania year in and year out.

Yet it hasn’t.

The top ranked player in the state in the upcoming class, 5-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci, committed to Wisconsin on Tuesday — electing to not continue the Nittany Lion legacy his father, Todd Rucci, set in the early 90s.

And that one blow to the Penn State class is indicative of the entire cycle as a whole.

James Franklin, once considered a top recruiter, has underachieved in the 2021 class, as the Nittany Lions have an embarrassing ranking disproportionate to their national prominence.

Sitting with the 34th ranked class in the country, Penn State is behind programs such as Mississippi State, NC State and Arkansas — all teams with losing seasons in 2019.

“The reality is that we have gone from an average football team to a good football team to a great football team,” Franklin said after the White Out loss against Ohio State in 2018. “We have worked hard to do those things, but we are not an elite football team yet.”

To get to being an “elite football team,” the Nittany Lions simply can’t obtain a recruiting class below seven other Big Ten programs.

So why is it so difficult to get high school players to don the blue and white uniform?

With a recent Cotton Bowl victory in its pocket and three 11-win seasons in the past four years, Penn State should produce top recruiting classes that compete with powerhouse programs like Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama.

Key word: should.

Penn State has proven since Franklin’s hiring that it is still not yet a national recruiter despite recent successes.

Hell, it can’t even recruit its own state properly.

The Nittany Lions’ top Pennsylvania commit in the class of 2021 is Lonnie White Jr., the 11th ranked player in the state.

While that would be a good pull for Temple or Villanova, it’s not enough for the best program in the Northeast.

Even in-state rival Pitt has two of the state's top-10 players.

White is the only 2021 4-star prospect Franklin was able to gain a commitment from in Pennsylvania, with just two other in-state prospects in Nate Bruce and Sander Sahaydak electing to stay in their home states.

One of the most storied programs in the history of college football, Penn State should have no trouble bringing in high 4-stars in each cycle with a couple of 5-stars sprinkled in every couple of years.

Aside from offensive tackle Landon Tengwall, Franklin has secured no commitments from the top 200 players in the 2021 cycle according to the 247Sports composite rating.

On the bright side, Penn State is still in the running for the fourth ranked Pennsylvania prospect in the class of 2021 — 4-star safety Derrick Davis Jr.

While the Nittany Lions have struggled on the recruiting trail, I have to give them credit where credit is due. The program is great at setting up pipelines and maintaining a strong presence within those areas.

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider has done a phenomenal job recruiting his home state of Florida, bringing in both Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee in the past class as the duo prepares for its first season in Happy Valley.

Along with Florida, Penn State has maintained pipelines in the DMV area and most recently Michigan — poaching prospects from the Wolverines and the Spartans like Detroit natives Kalen and Kobe King in the class of 2021.

But Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff cannot rely on those pipelines to bring in top athletes every year, they need to become prominent enough to routinely secure commitments from California, Texas and the Southeast.

How do they do that, exactly? Simple — win the College Football Playoff.

What separates great recruiters from good recruiters is hardware, and Penn State’s best shot at getting national attention would have been in 2020 with a stacked roster featuring Parsons, Pat Freiermuth and Journey Brown, had the season gone according to plan.

As you know, the season has not gone according to plan with the coronavirus pandemic — and one out of those three top players for the Nittany Lions officially opted out of the season, making Franklin’s road to his first national championship that much harder and indirectly affecting his work on the recruiting trail.

Until Penn State reaches the same level as Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and other powerhouse teams, it’ll be a tough task to compete with national recruiters for prospects everywhere and even within the program’s stomping grounds of Pennsylvania.

And as long as that's the case, becoming that "elite" team Franklin so richly desires will be way out of reach.

