A former Nittany Lion is headed to the NFL.

Matt Rhule, a former Penn State linebacker, was hired as the next coach of the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Rhule most recently coached at Baylor, where he led the team to a 19-18 overall record over three seasons. The Bears played to an 11-3 mark this season and appeared in the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma.

Before being hired by the Panthers, Rhule was heavily connected to the New York Giants as their target hire.

The Panthers fired previous head coach Ron Rivera after a disappointing 5-11 season.