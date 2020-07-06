Blue-White, Beaver Stadium
The parking lots surrounding Beaver Stadium sit empty on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the intended date of the 2020 Blue-White Game.

 Lindsey Toomer

One Division I conference may be without football this fall, as multiple Ivy League football coaches expect their seasons to be pushed back to the spring when the conference announces its plans for the season, according to a report from Bruce Feldman and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

The Ivy League is expected to publicize its decision on Wednesday, and would become the first Division I conference to officially push back its football season.

The Ivy League conference is in the FCS subdivision and was the first conference to cancel its basketball postseason tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour called a spring football season a “last resort” in a conference call with the media last week.

