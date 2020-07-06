One Division I conference may be without football this fall, as multiple Ivy League football coaches expect their seasons to be pushed back to the spring when the conference announces its plans for the season, according to a report from Bruce Feldman and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

Why this week’s Ivy League’s impending decision could be a ‘big domino’ for college football: My story with @NicoleAuerbach on the timetable for power brokers around college athletics trying to assess what to do with the pandemic: https://t.co/yAFCnlHZzl — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 6, 2020

The Ivy League is expected to publicize its decision on Wednesday, and would become the first Division I conference to officially push back its football season.

The Ivy League conference is in the FCS subdivision and was the first conference to cancel its basketball postseason tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour called a spring football season a “last resort” in a conference call with the media last week.

