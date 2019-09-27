Penn State’s 2020 football recruiting class just got stronger with a commitment from 3-star safety Elijah Gaines.

The Episcopal High School product was recruited by Tim Banks and Terry Smith and last visited on Sept.14 for the Pitt game

Gaines is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, and has a .8702 composite rating on 247sports.

He is the 15th ranked player in Virginia and is the third safety to commit to be part of the Nittany Lions’ 2020 class.

Gaines had offers from North Carolina, Virginia, Boston College and Duke.