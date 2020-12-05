Penn State remained in control from start to finish on Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers 23-7 for the second win of the season as all three phases clicked for James Franklin.

The offense, led by Sean Clifford, was able to score and control the football despite a first half fumble from Devyn Ford. The Nittany Lions dominated the yardage and time of possession.

Penn State has now won two straight after dropping its first five and possesses some momentum heading into the final game of the regular season.

The victory also marked the 900th in program history.

Defensive dominance

Brent Pry’s unit had its best performance of the year against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, from the secondary all the way to the defensive line.

The defense managed to allow just seven points — the least it has allowed this season — and did a solid job of containing Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral throughout the afternoon.

The senior quarterback had just 113 yards passing and was part of a stagnant Scarlet Knight offensive attack that totaled just 215 yards.

Penn State’s front seven was also able to dominate the offensive line of Rutgers as both the linebackers and defensive line gained consistent pressure in both the run and pass game.

The defense also was able to get contributions from much of its young core including Daequan Hardy, who picked up his first sack as a Nittany Lion.

Confident Clifford

Sean Clifford had another solid outing after having his best game of the year against Michigan last week.

The junior quarterback threw for 133 yards on 15/22 passing and added 21 yards using his legs.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native controlled the clock for much of the first 30 minutes and threw a key touchdown pass to freshman receiver Parker Washington early on.

Despite an interception that led to a Rutgers touchdown in the third quarter, Clifford was able to take solid care of the ball throughout the afternoon while completing over 68 percent of his passes.

This was another big boost of confidence for Clifford who has a chance to build on his recent success as the season winds down.

Freshmen continue to shine

Once again, the young core of Penn State came to play against Rutgers.

Running back Keyvone Lee had his second solid performance in a row, totaling 95 yards rushing after running for 134 against Michigan a week ago.

The power back utilized the gaps created by the offensive line clinically as he was able to bust plays open for big gains on multiple occasions.

Parker Washington was also key on offense, hauling in the lone touchdown pass from Sean Clifford on the day via a 29-yard strike in the first quarter.

Brenton Strange, meanwhile, continues to do his best to replace future NFL Draft pick Pat Freiermuth. The Penn State career tight end touchdown leader is out after electing to have season-ending surgery.

Strange snagged three passes for 23 yards in the win against the Scarlet Knights.