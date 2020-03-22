It has been a good week for former Penn State lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion Stefen Wisniewski.

Wisniewski signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday and then on Sunday he celebrated his birthday.

But Wisniewski's birthday celebration looked a little different this year.

Great turnout at my Birthday party this year !!!#QuarantineBday pic.twitter.com/F6862riUfK — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) March 22, 2020

Due to coronavirus and recommendations from the government, Wisniewski had a "#QuarantineBday" as he was pictured alone, with a piece of birthday cake.

Wisniewski was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl this season. Wisniewski was also a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winning team in 2018.

Wisniewski was an All-American for Penn State in 2010.