Dylan Jacobs:

On paper, this game shouldn’t be close.

Offensively and defensively, Penn State’s talent is far superior.

But Kinnick Stadium throws paper out the window.

The history of upsets at this stadium is common knowledge. It was two years ago when the Nittany Lions almost achieved the same fate.

This year’s installment will be another defensive battle, and will probably go down to the wire again.

But the talent on both sides of the ball will be the difference, as even though the offense may not have a great day, the defense will do its part to get the job done.

Score: Penn State 17-10

Benjamin Ferree:

Not many ranked teams enter Kinnick Stadium for a night game and leave with a victory.

In 2017, the Hawkeyes waxed then a then third ranked Ohio State team. In 2016, a then No. 2 Michigan team fell. In 2008, No. 3 Penn State fell to the Hawkeyes in Kinnick.

The atmosphere will be wild as Iowa will be having a ‘stripe-out’ themed crowd and alternate yellow uniforms.

This will also be the first test for Penn State this season and it's going to be a tough, physical test.

The two defenses are going to dominate this game and neither team will be able to establish a rhythm on offense, but ultimately Penn State has more playmakers and talent on the offensive side of the ball and that is why they will escape Kinnick with a rare victory and prove that this team is the real deal.

Score: Penn State 16-13

Caleb Wilfinger:

Penn State has rebounded nicely since its underwhelming 17-10 victory over Pitt.

The Nittany Lions have outscored their last two opponents 94-7, and have looked dominant doing it.

However, Saturday presents the toughest challenge yet for this young offense when the Nittany Lions head to Kinnick Stadium for the first time since their last-second win in 2017.

Penn State’s defense has been the real star of its season thus far, allowing only 7.4 points per game to this point. That bodes well for winning against a tough opponent in one of the toughest environments in college football.

I expect both defenses to dictate play in this one, but Penn State has the advantage at the skill positions, especially on the outside. If Sean Clifford can get comfortable early in the game, it could mean a big day for Penn State’s passing attack.

Ultimately, the Nittany Lions will be pushed more than in their first five games of the year. However, the talent on both sides of the ball will be too much for Iowa, and Penn State will leave Kinnick Stadium with a signature win.

Score: Penn State 21-13

Evan Patrick:

Saturday night is when we find out what this Penn State team is made of.

The young offense will face a tough Iowa defense in a hostile Kinnick Stadium that is all too familiar with ending undefeated seasons.

The defense faces the most qualified quarterback it has all season in senior Nate Stanley.

I think the Nittany Lions rise to the occasion on the road and show that the offense has the firepower to complement the dominant defense.

Sean Clifford is second in the Big Ten in passing yards and he’s been looking more comfortable as a quarterback with each week — I see the sophomore having one of his better games in just his second career road start.

After Iowa put up just three points against Michigan a week ago, I don’t see the offense doing much more against Penn State.

Score: Penn State 24-10