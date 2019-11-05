Penn State was ranked the No. 1 student section in the country in the first Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Rankings released on Tuesday.

LSU was ranked No. 2, Georgia was No. 3, Clemson was No. 4 and Iowa rounded out the top-5 at No. 5.

Penn State was named the student section of the week twice so far this season.

The first came in week 5 when the Nittany Lions played Maryland on the road.

The second time was in week 8, when Penn State hosted Michigan for the annual White Out game.