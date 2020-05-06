Football isn’t certain in 2020, but James Franklin is hopeful that Penn State will see the field at some point.

Franklin outlined his expectations and hopes in a conference call on Wednesday.

With the Nittany Lions’ spring practice being canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, the Penn State program hasn’t yet had ample opportunity to participate in regular offseason training.

Franklin, while hopeful, realizes that there are boxes to check before any practice can happen or any games can be played.

“I’m a believer in science. I’m a believer in medicine and listening to the experts — what are the experts, the scientists and the doctors saying and what we can to create the best, safest, healthiest environment we possibly can?” Franklin said.

Although football has a huge economic impact on local and national communities, the Penn State coach doesn’t want the health and well-being of players, coaches and fans to play second fiddle to the financial situation.

“Better go into health and welfare and science-based first, and then take an economic impact as well and combine those two things,” Franklin said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the stay-at-home order for Centre County will be lifted on Friday.

While the offseason may be shortened due to the pandemic, Franklin’s previous experience as a player leads him to believe that teams can use a short preseason to prepare.

“You’d be in training camp for three weeks or a month before the season started, and then you went and played,” Franklin said. “So yeah, I think you definitely can do it under six weeks, I think you could do it in a month.”

As it stands, Penn State’s season is set to begin on Sept. 5 against Kent State at Beaver Stadium.

“I know how important football is, not just to our football program, but to this university, community, businesses and all the people in the state of Pennsylvania — I know what football does across the country,” Franklin said. “I’m confident that we’re going to find a way to make this thing work.”

