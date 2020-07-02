Another former Penn State player has been recognized for his outstanding efforts in the college football world.

Former Nittany Lion receiver Allen Robinson was one of two wide receivers named to the Big Ten Network’s All-Decade team after a fruitful three-year career in Happy Valley from 2011-2013.

A two-time Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Robinson posted 2,479 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons as a Nittany Lion and was picked with the 61st overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson joins former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley as the only two Nittany Lions on the All-Decade first team thus far.

