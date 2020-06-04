With the departure of Penn State’s offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne this offseason, James Franklin had to look for his third offensive coordinator in four seasons.

He turned to one of the breakout candidates in the Big Ten as he brought in Kirk Ciarrocca from Minnesota, who helped the Gophers to a 11-2 record capped off by an Outback Bowl victory against Auburn.

Ciarrocca was a big contributor to the play of Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan, who was a 30 touchdown throwing field general who led plenty of impressive drives in 2019 — a stark improvement from his numbers in 2018.

Now Ciarrocca will be tasked with doing the same thing at Penn State with Sean Clifford.

Clifford had a respectable first season as the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback, throwing for 23 touchdowns which put him in a tie for third in the Big Ten, but was unable to lead Penn State to an elusive College Football Playoff appearance.

While Ciarrocca and Clifford have been unable to meet in person this offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two offensive minds have been able to collaborate and already are forming a strong relationship.

When talking about his new coordinator, Clifford first mentions how on top of things he has been given the difficult situation a global pandemic brings to offseason activities.

“With everything going on it’s been an interesting dynamic,” Clifford said. “But overall I think that we’ve done a good job with the Zoom calls and making sure that everyone is staying accountable, and Coach Ciarrocca has done a great job of doing that within our room and within the offense.”

Despite not having the ability to see Ciarrocca in person, the redshirt junior quarterback has still been able to gain plenty of knowledge about his offense during the short time they’ve been in contact.

“Coach Ciarrocca is definitely somebody I've looked up to so far, and I’ve really picked his brain and have become a better player without even throwing a pass,” Clifford said. “I definitely think we are heading in the right direction and I’m just excited to get back on campus and work with him one-on-one.”

Not only has the former Minnesota coordinator been productive with Clifford in terms of play scheming and technique, but Ciarrocca has also made the transition from Rahne go smoothly for all of his players.

Clifford recognizes that going through three offensive coordinators in your college career is no easy task, but the Nittany Lion quarterback also recognizes the importance of his time spent with Rahne as well as former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

“I’ve learned a lot [from Ciarrocca] to say the least — I’ve always thought that going through three different coaches would be a tough transition, but overall I think it’s been great,” Clifford said. “Getting to learn from three different minds and especially some of the most elite offensive coordinators in the country.”

Ciarrocca, like many coaches, also enjoys his time with his players and ensures they have some fun while still being productive.

Clifford says he finds a really good balance of this and even incorporates his football mind while these activities go on.

For example, Ciarrocca hosted a Jeopardy game with the offense on Tuesday, to the delight of many of the Nittany Lions.

“We played Jeopardy as a group which was a lot of fun. He switches it up a lot and gives us a bunch of different looks,” Clifford said. “The variety of different things he does keeps us on our toes, [and] makes sure that we stay on top of the playbook and it's just been great.”

And while they have enjoyed their time with each other so far, there will certainly be a different dynamic once it comes time to get to work in person.

But Clifford is ready and eager to get that going so he can not only learn the offensive, but perfect it in an attempt to bring a championship back home to Happy Valley.

“The next step is getting the team on campus, getting to work together, and getting in the weight room and the practice field,” Clifford said. “The next step is mastering the offense, but right now I think getting everybody together and being able to actually sit in a room and talk about plays, digest film and talk about where we want to go this year is [our] next step.”