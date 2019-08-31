Two hours before kickoff, the Idaho Vandals players walked through the tunnel and into Beaver Stadium for the first time.

The 106,572-seat stadium was empty except for the stadium staff and a handful of media members.

The players, donning tracksuits, all walked to midfield, heads on a swivel, just taking in the pure size of Beaver Stadium.

As the players reached midfield, the phones appeared as they took photos and videos just to capture the experience and remember it forever.

They knew what was in store for them once the game started.

But the game should’ve never started. In fact the game should’ve never been scheduled.

Penn State laid a 79-7 beatdown on the Vandals in a game that was never really a game.

Idaho finished the first quarter with three yards.

Yes, three.

The Nittany Lions had 35 first downs to Idaho’s five.

The Nittany Lions didn’t get better from playing Idaho.

It was a practice for Penn State, a practice that they paid $1.45 million to host.

And no disrespect is meant towards Idaho in saying that.

The fact is the Vandals are a program that has been through an incredible amount of adversity in the past few years.

Idaho, from an athleticism standpoint, just doesn’t belong on a field with Penn State.

The Nittany Lions would have benefited more from a 60-minute live scrimmage against themselves.

“Idaho played a great game first and foremost but our defense, they are the best defense I’ve ever seen,” running-back Journey Brown said. “When stuff slows down for us and the running backs, playing against our defense is so fast, so when we see defense’s like this it slows down for us so it’s not as challenging.”

In an earlier question Brown said the thing the team got from the game the most is just running plays and executing them.

This was a practice for Penn State, not a game.

The Nittany Lions faced no adversity in this game. Penn State made mistakes on Saturday, but did they pay for them?

No.

That doesn’t make Penn State better.

And yes, if you ask James Franklin about the game and what his team learned, he will say it’s important for the young players to get game experience in Beaver Stadium.

He will say how its game reps and how it’s important to go through a gameday and get experience no matter who the opponent is.

And many players reflected this point after the game.

But Penn State could do this against any team in the MAC or Sun Belt while playing a higher quality opponent.

Destroying a team that won four games last year in the Big Sky isn’t going to help Penn State.

“Every defense presents its own challenges. Idaho played a great game,” offensive lineman Michal Menet said how Idaho compared to playing against Penn State’s defense. “They came out and fought until the end and that’s all I really have to say.”

Menet couldn’t say it but blocking Idaho’s defensive line was nowhere near as challenging as playing Penn State’s.

The Nittany Lions are also still a very young team and some of its starters need game experience and they need to see what happens when they make mistakes, they need adversity.

The fact of the matter is Penn State learned a lot and grew because of its game against Appalachian State last season. In the long run it made them a better team.

Saturday didn’t make them a better team.

If anything, Idaho improved more from Saturday than Penn State. The Vandals were the team that is going to benefit most from Saturday.

“I thought I saw guys that were still excited to be out there and wanted to keep playing, That’s a tough day today. That’s tough on anybody’s pride,” Idaho head coach Paul Petrino told reporters. “If you have great character, you show up to work tomorrow and bust your tail and work hard to get better.

“And I think we got a lot of guys with good character.”

Penn State’s character was never tested on Saturday.

From the moment the Idaho players walked onto the field, in an empty Beaver Stadium, they knew they weren’t going to win.

If Penn State wants to take that next step it needs to stop scheduling the Idaho’s.

And yes, this game was scheduled in 2015 and at that point Idaho was still an FBS opponent, but from 2011-2015, Idaho won a combined five games.

Back when the contract was signed between these two teams and Penn State agreed to pay Idaho $1.45 million to show up to this game, the Nittany Lions knew what type of game they were getting.

In the upcoming seasons, Penn State has boosted the strength of schedule, with matchups against Virginia Tech, Auburn and West Virginia.

But also, on the schedule are games against Delaware and Villanova, two more FCS opponents who Penn State will beat 100-0.

And it's not just Penn State. Major FBS schools need to stop scheduling FCS opponents in general.

This weekend, Maryland beat Howard 79-0 and UCF beat Florida A&M 62-0 just to pick out two games.

No fan wants to watch these games on television or in person.

By the time the clock ran out at Beaver Stadium on Saturday more than half the fans left.

Last season when the Nittany Lions had a scare against Appalachian State, nobody left early and I guarantee fans would rather have a game like that than a 79-7 blowout.

FBS teams giving FCS opponents millions of dollars to come to their stadium and get runover is hurting college football and it needs to stop.

Idaho rolled into Beaver Stadium for an experience. They knew they weren’t going to win, they knew they weren’t going to have a chance, but at least those players will have the pictures and videos to always remember a game that should’ve never happened.