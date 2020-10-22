It will be a perfect fall football Saturday for Penn State’s season opening game.

The Nittany Lions will likely experience cooler weather in its season opener than in years past on Saturday.

Penn State kicks off its 2020 season with a trip to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

AccuWeather predicts cloudy weather at kickoff, with temperatures hovering at 55 degrees before dipping into the high 40s at around 6 p.m.

There is currently a 0% chance of rain until 7 p.m., when the probability of precipitation rises to a measly 3%.

