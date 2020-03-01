The NFL Combine has come to a close in Indianapolis and five former Penn State players got a chance to impress the 32 NFL scouts and GMs ahead of the NFL Draft in April.

KJ Hamler was the first Nittany Lions to take the field on Thursday, but the electric wide-receiver didn’t have that interesting of a combine.

Due to “tweaking his hamstring” in training, the only measurable drill Hamler completed was the bench press, where the 5-foot-9 receiver put up 15 reps.

Wisconsin’s Quintez Cephus had the most reps at the wide receiver position with 23.

On Saturday, the defensive linemen and linebackers took the field in Lucas Oil Stadium, meaning that three more former Nittany Lions displayed their abilities.

Yetur Gross-Matos did not run the 40-yard dash, but put up 20 reps on the bench press. Ohio State’s Davon Hamilton had the most of any defensive linemen with 33.

Gross-Matos had the fourth best vertical jump of the defensive lineman with a 34 inch jump.

The star defensive lineman was also one of the top performers in the broad jump, posting the sixth best jump.

Rob Windsor was the other ‘wild dog’ that represented Penn State the scouting combine.

Windsor’s 4.9 40-yard dash time was among the best in the position group. Windsor also posted the 14th best 3 Cone Drill time and the eighth best time in the 20-yard shuttle.

Linebacker Cam Brown also worked out on Saturday, posting a 4.72 time in the 40-yard dash. The 6-foot-5 Brown struggled in the bench press only posting 16 reps.

In the vertical jump, Brown posted a jump of 35.5 which was the 11th best out of the linebackers. Brown also posted the 15th best broad jump.

On the final day of the combine, Penn State’s last representative in John Reid took the field.

Reid ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash and posted 20 reps on the bench press.

Reid also had the fasted 20-yard shuttle time among defensive backs with a time of 3.97 seconds.

During one of the defensive back drills, Reid was praised by former NFL superstar Deion Sanders for his “smooth” performance.

“That was smooth”John Reid picks up some praise at the NFL Combine from Deion Sanders pic.twitter.com/XwUetdiLP1 — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) March 1, 2020