In celebration of the 150th season of college football, ESPN aired a special discussing the greatest uniforms in College Football.

Penn State came in at No. 6 in the ranking, with the analysts discussing the simplicity of the uniform.

Notre Dame was named the best uniform in college football, thanks in large part to the gold helmets.

The overall rankings:

1. Notre Dame’s gold helmet

2. Bear Bryant’s hat

3. Michigan’s winged helmet

4. USC

5. LSU home white jerseys

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma

8. Ohio State’s stickers

9. Alabama

10. Oregon

11. Texas