Penn State defensive tackle Damion Barber announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

The Harrisburg native is no longer listed on Penn State's official roster.

Barber, who was set to be a redshirt junior in 2020, appeared in eight games last season and appeared in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

Barber missed the opening game of the 2019 season against Idaho due to a violation of team rules.

Barber was a four-star recruit out of Harrisburg in 2017 and was ranked the No. 13 strong side defensive end nationally by 247Sports.