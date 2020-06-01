Penn State defensive tackle Damion Barber announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.
Thank You Nittany Nation pic.twitter.com/G5tnmPZ00g— DameDot🙈🙉🙊 (@DamionOTOD) June 1, 2020
The Harrisburg native is no longer listed on Penn State's official roster.
Barber, who was set to be a redshirt junior in 2020, appeared in eight games last season and appeared in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2018.
Barber missed the opening game of the 2019 season against Idaho due to a violation of team rules.
Barber was a four-star recruit out of Harrisburg in 2017 and was ranked the No. 13 strong side defensive end nationally by 247Sports.