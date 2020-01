According to Audrey Snyder, a reporter covering Penn State football for The Athletic, former Penn State defensive tackle Ellison Jordan has entered the transfer portal.

After spending three years with the program, Jordan did not play football in 2019 due to a myriad of injuries that held the former four-star recruit back. He remained at Penn State, despite not being on the team roster this past season.

