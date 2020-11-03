As Penn State sits at 0-2 and tries to avoid its first three-game skid to start a season since 2001, it will welcome Maryland to Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

The Terrapins come into this game 1-1, riding some momentum after a huge home win against Minnesota in overtime last Friday night.

While the Nittany Lions will come in as heavy favorites according to Vegas odds, James Franklin may be treating this as the biggest game of his career considering what has transpired over the team’s last two losses.

Here is a look at what Penn State will be going against.

Which Maryland offense will we see?

While the Terps offense looked incredibly efficient under transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in the win over Minnesota, his Week 1 performance against Northwestern was anything but.

In the 43-3 loss, Tagovailoa had just 94 passing yards and three interceptions, and never seemed to find a comfort zone in his first start at Maryland.

But just as people began to question the decision of Mike Locksley to bring in the former Alabama quarterback, he followed it up by throwing for 394 yards and three touchdowns in the dramatic victory.

But Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, certainly had some help from other members of the offense against the Gophers.

Redshirt senior running back Jake Funk had a career performance as he shredded through the Minnesota front seven for 216 yards on the ground.

But like his quarterback, Funk had a forgettable Week 1 where he had just 44 total yards.

So it will be interesting to see how Maryland follows up a performance like that, and if it will be able to replicate it on Saturday.

Run defense woes

Despite the absence of running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain, the Nittany Lions are going to have to run the ball.

Maryland’s interior and run defense has been a big problem through two games as Northwestern’s Drake Anderson and Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim each had terrific days against the Terps.

In fact, Maryland currently has the second worst rush defense in the FBS through two games, giving up 293.5 rush yards per contest, trailing only UMass.

Devyn Ford will need to step up, as it appears he will be the definitive lead back while freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee are sprinkled into the play calling.

This is also a favorable matchup for Penn State’s experienced offensive line that will be going up against a struggling unit.

So opening up holes for running backs and even Sean Clifford will be a big part of the Penn State offense this weekend.

Turnover Battle

One thing in common between Penn State and Maryland so far is that both teams have turned the ball over more than they’d like to.

Penn State has a -2 turnover ratio after two weeks, which was a factor against Ohio State with Clifford throwing the lone interception of the game in the fourth quarter Saturday.

In the opening week of the season, Penn State turned the ball over three times.

Maryland, meanwhile, has been rather careless with ball possession so far in 2020.

It has six turnovers while forcing none, which won’t translate to many wins at the Big Ten level.

Both quarterbacks will be looking to tune up their decision making and try to give their teams a chance to win the game.

And whoever can protect the ball better in this one will likely have the edge and should be in the driver’s seat toward the end of the game.