James Franklin’s 2021 recruiting class just got a little stronger.
Three-star wide receiver Harrison Wallace committed to Penn State Monday after having been a verbal commit to Duke since October.
#Weare pic.twitter.com/joKtaiVV85— Harrison Wallace (@iam_trey_10) December 7, 2020
Out of Pike Road, Alabama, Wallace is the 88th-ranked wide receiver and 21st-ranked prospect in Alabama according to the 247Sports composite rating.
Wallace also received offers from Tennessee, Houston and South Carolina, among others.
The wide receiver joins 3-star Liam Clifford and 4-star Lonnie White Jr. as the only wide receivers in Penn State’s class of 2021.