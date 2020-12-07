James Franklin’s 2021 recruiting class just got a little stronger.

Three-star wide receiver Harrison Wallace committed to Penn State Monday after having been a verbal commit to Duke since October.

Out of Pike Road, Alabama, Wallace is the 88th-ranked wide receiver and 21st-ranked prospect in Alabama according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Wallace also received offers from Tennessee, Houston and South Carolina, among others.

The wide receiver joins 3-star Liam Clifford and 4-star Lonnie White Jr. as the only wide receivers in Penn State’s class of 2021.