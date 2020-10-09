Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll was delivered some good news on Friday.
Run-On ➡️ Full ScholarshipThis never gets old... Congrats, Chris! You've earned it. 👊 @ChrisStoll18 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/ulo9OsRGqM— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 9, 2020
In a video led by former Nittany Lion walk-on Dan Chisena, the redshirt junior found out he is receiving a full scholarship after being a walk-on in his first three seasons.
James Franklin was among other coaches and teammates to share the news with Stoll who was visibly emotional when he found out he’d be on scholarship.
