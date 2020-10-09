Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll was delivered some good news on Friday.

In a video led by former Nittany Lion walk-on Dan Chisena, the redshirt junior found out he is receiving a full scholarship after being a walk-on in his first three seasons.

James Franklin was among other coaches and teammates to share the news with Stoll who was visibly emotional when he found out he’d be on scholarship.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE