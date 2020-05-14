A handful of former Nittany Lions made their marks on the NFL in the 2010s.

Former Penn State players Cameron Wake (No. 41), NaVorro Bowman (No. 57) and Tamba Hali (No. 78) were selected to Pro Football Focus’ All-Decade Top 101 list after setting themselves apart as NFL stars in the past 10 years.

Wake, who played four seasons for the Nittany Lions, went undrafted in 2005 before making his first NFL start in 2009 with the Miami Dolphins. Now playing for the Tennessee Titans, Wake is one of three active players with at least 100 career sacks.

Now retired, Bowman was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers after playing three seasons at Penn State and recorded 798 career tackles before retiring in 2019.

Hali played four seasons for the Nittany Lions before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round in the 2006 NFL Draft. Retiring in 2018, the Liberian-born defensive tackle finished his career second in team history with 89.5 career sacks.